As simple as
Record
Now you can capture, edit and layer up to eight tracks with professional polish. You can even tighten up your recordings to remove unwanted audio and create seamless loops.
Mix
Mix on the fly so you can stay in the creative zone whether you’re in the studio or on your couch. Add that final polish to your tracks by easily adjusting individual track volume, panning your music, and selecting stereo or mono playback for a perfect balance that’s ready to share.
Share
Instantly share a track with a friend to collaborate on a work in progress or send your finished song to social media for the world to hear. Quickly export your tracks to other apps for further editing of the high-quality audio files. Easily integrate your cloud storage apps so you can access your music from anywhere.
Apple App Store Reviews
"Multi-tracking has never been this fun and intuitive."
"Beautiful.
Simplicity at its finest."
"The beauty of the app is its simplicity. It allows you to capture the music in your head."
